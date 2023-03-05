Vusi Nova escapes a horrific car accident

Johannesburg - Renowned musician Vusi Nova, real name Vusumzi Nongxa, escaped death at the weekend after being involved in a serious accident with his bodyguards. Nongxa details how he did not anticipate seeing his friends for the last time shortly after celebrating Somizi's 50th birthday in Sun City.

In a video shared on Instagram, Vusi Nova spoke about how eye-opening the experience was for him, advising his fans to live and love unapologetically. He says that he was leaving for a gig in Vaal when the tragic accident happened. "Molweni, so as some of you may know, I was involved in a car accident last night. So what happened was that we went to Pretoria for a gig, and then from Pretoria, we went to Sun City. We were celebrating Somizi's 50th birthday in Sun City. And then from there, I was meant to be going to another gig in Vaal. You know, when I left my friends in Sun City, at no point was I thinking that it could be the last time I see them. At no point was I thinking of that. And this accident happened on the way," said Vusi Nova.

He further highlighted the essence of not taking your loved ones for granted, as life is short. Nongxa also revealed that he was with his bodyguards when the accident happened, detailing that it was a "serious" accident. "This got me thinking that life is too short, so the people that you say you love, don't take them for granted, okay. Whatever second or minute you spend with them, make sure they know exactly how you feel about them. Be vocal about your feelings because you do not know what will happen in a second now."