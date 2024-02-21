Vusi Nova ready to tell his story in new reality show

Popular music artist Vusi Nova is prepared to give his fans an intimate look at his life on a brand-new reality show that will chronicle his path of overcoming obstacles in life with the passion of his concerts. The reality series will premiere on March 2 on SABC1, Saturdays at 8pm.

The show, according to the broadcaster, will chronicle his astounding journey from an accelerated life of stardom to unexpectedly becoming a grandfather. It will also follow him on his business ventures and on a life-changing spiritual journey where failure is not an option and every setback is a stepping stone to extraordinary success. He took to Instagram to share thrilling news a few days ahead of its premiere.

“Witness my story beyond the backlash and hashtags. Catch ‘Vusi Nova Unprovoked’ on March 2nd at 20:00,’’ he shared on social media. The broadcaster also gives a glimpse of episodes to the most interesting subjects about the artist. Episode 1 – March 2

Vusi grapples with the shock of becoming a grandfather while preparing for a gig and dealing with the loss of his dog. A surprise visit from Dezz with news of his child and a candid conversation with friend Somizi set the tone for Vusi’s multifaceted life. Episode 2 – March 9 Vusi explores acting, revealing his vulnerability during an audition. Personal reflections surface during a nail session, and a team-building meeting exposes internal group tensions. Discussions with Somizi about spirituality hint at deep personal journeys, intertwining fame with introspection and friendship.

Episode 3 – March 16 Vusi delves into the alcohol business, meeting suppliers and blending unique flavours. Family ties explored through candid conversations with Dezz about fatherhood and a dog funeral reflect Vusi’s compassionate side. Consultations with a sangoma mark a spiritual turn, deepening his connection with ancestral roots. Episode 4 – March 23