Vusi Nova wants to redefine music scene

Johannesburg - Award-winning musician and media personality Vusi Nongxa, affectionately known as Vusi Nova, has revealed the thrilling news of the launch of his record label, Nova Sounds. After years of a successful journey with his former record label, Nongxa is embarking on a new trajectory with the aim of redefining the music landscape.

He expressed gratitude to his former label for his immense growth since he started his journey with them. It is no secret that Nova has attained tremendous success during his time with Muthaland, delivering electrifying performances that have captured the attention of audiences. “I couldn’t be more grateful to Muthaland for the journey we have shared together. They have been an essential part of my growth as an artist,” he said.

“With 2023 marking a decade since the release of my breakout album, I see it befitting that I explore other avenues in the industry.” It is said that Nova Sounds aims to redefine the music landscape by providing a nurturing environment that allows artists to express themselves authentically. Nova Sounds is the result of Vusi Nova’s unwavering commitment to artistic integrity and his desire to discover and hone emerging talent in the music industry.

He extended his gratitude to his fans, whose unwavering support has driven his career. The change guarantees a renewed sense of creativity for his supporters worldwide. Earlier this year, the Ndikuthandile hitmaker escaped a near-death experience in a car accident with his bodyguards. In a video shared on Instagram, he spoke about how eye-opening the experience was for him, advising his fans to live and love unapologetically.

Vusi Nova was in pursuit of a gig in the Vaal when the tragic accident happened. “Molweni, as some of you may know, I was involved in a car accident. So what happened was that we went to Pretoria for a gig, and then from Pretoria, we went to Sun City. We were celebrating Somizi’s 50th birthday in Sun City. And then from there, I was meant to be going to another gig in the Vaal. You know, when I left my friends in Sun City, at no point was I thinking that it could be the last time I see them. At no point was I thinking that. And this accident happened on the way.” He further highlighted the essence of not taking your loved ones for granted, as life is short.