Some schools in the volatile Vuwani area in Limpopo have refused to lease their premises for use as voting stations in the upcoming general elections on May 8. File Picture: David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA)

Some schools in the volatile Vuwani area in Limpopo have refused to lease their premises for use as voting stations in the upcoming general elections on May 8, fearing their buildings may be targeted by irate community members. The government’s justice, crime prevention and security cluster, led by Police Minister Bheki Cele, briefed journalists in Pretoria on the country’s readiness to deliver free and fair elections in less than a week.

“There have been principals who refused to sign the lease agreements with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) so that they can hand over their schools as voting stations. Those schools have been reduced to six now,” said Cele, who was flanked by fellow ministers Siyabonga Cwele of Home Affairs and State Security’s Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

Cele said citizens in areas where the schools had refused to be used as voting stations would cast their ballots in SANDF tents.

“The SANDF is available to provide the alternative venues, their tents. SANDF members do not guard voting stations, but because these would be their own tents and facilities, they will take responsibility,” said Cele.

Cwele said that because of assurances from the security cluster, the number of Limpopo schools that refused to be voting stations had significantly declined.

“You will remember that schools were burnt in Vuwani. Quite a number of schools, so you can understand the anxiety of those charged with administering those schools. That has been the main concern in terms of contracting the IEC.

“But because of assurances from the security cluster, the number has come down from about 13 to six schools now. The six are still having those anxieties in terms of allowing the IEC to utilise them,” said Cwele.

The security cluster outlined a massive deployment of state security machinery and officers, particularly to the “hotspot” provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and North West, as a pre-stabilisation mechanism before the elections.

Letsatsi-Duba said that despite some pre-election disturbances in Gauteng, the province had sufficient capacity to deal with all eventualities.

“Gauteng has enough capacity. The two provinces we mentioned (as hot spots), we identified them because they need reinforcement. Gauteng, we strongly feel they have enough capacity to deal with protests,” she said.

A total of 51306 officers will be deployed to voting stations on May8. - African News Agency (ANA)