Scientists believe that binge drinking could be an evolutionary tactic to woo women.

Research suggests that heavy consumption of alcohol tells a potential mate that the binge drinker is “healthy and strong”.

According to the authors of a study of American men published in the academic journal Evolutionary Psychology, heavy drinking among young adults delivers a “sexual signal”.

This signal, they say, demonstrates their worth.

The researchers wrote: “More eligible men compared to women was associated with higher male binge drinking rates but lower female binge drinking rates.

“Our findings generally support predictions derived from evolutionary theory and suggest binge drinking may function as a costly sexual signal, conditionally regulated by age and the local sex ratio.”