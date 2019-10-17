Scientists believe that binge drinking could be an evolutionary tactic to woo women.
Research suggests that heavy consumption of alcohol tells a potential mate that the binge drinker is “healthy and strong”.
According to the authors of a study of American men published in the academic journal Evolutionary Psychology, heavy drinking among young adults delivers a “sexual signal”.
This signal, they say, demonstrates their worth.
The researchers wrote: “More eligible men compared to women was associated with higher male binge drinking rates but lower female binge drinking rates.
“Our findings generally support predictions derived from evolutionary theory and suggest binge drinking may function as a costly sexual signal, conditionally regulated by age and the local sex ratio.”
Researchers asked 793 kindergarten pupils to flip a coin in a small area enclosed by a curtain, with one side of the coin black and the other white.
The child was told that if the outcome was white they would receive sweets, but would get nothing if it was black.
They found that 32% of children of non-divorced parents who had a chance to cheat took advantage of it compared to 56% of those with divorced parents.