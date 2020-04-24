Warning against criminalising Covid-19 transmission

The criminalisation of transmission of Covid-19, a route the state appears to be taking, has the potential to undermine efforts to have as many people as possible tested for the virus. Safura Abdool Karim, public health lawyer and senior researcher at the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science, has made this warning in a paper published by the esteemed SA Medical Journal. The article by the PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal comes against the backdrop of the state pursuing attempted murder charges against two people who did not self-quarantine after testing positive. One of the accused is a 52-year- old salon owner in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, who continued to work and attended a religious gathering after being instructed to quarantine. He was charged with attempting to murder 27 people he allegedly exposed to the virus. Another was a tourist who left Kruger National Park despite being instructed to self-quarantine there.

Karim wrote that owing to the nature of criminal law, the principles that apply to HIV transmission could be applicable to Covid-19 transmission cases.

Intentional transmission of HIV was criminalised in South Africa. The state charged culprits in such cases with attempted murder.

But there was a “growing body of research and increased scientific consensus that criminalising HIV transmission undermines public health efforts”, according to Karim.

The consensus Karim referred to was that not only HIV criminalisation laws led to stigma, they also reduced the uptake of HIV testing.

“Although South Africa finds itself in the territory of deciding whether to criminalise transmission of Sars-CoV-2, it is with the benefit of hindsight,” said Karim.

“Using lessons learnt from the failings of HIV criminalisation laws, there is an opportunity to avoid the same mistakes for the coronavirus and ensure that public health is prioritised.”