Warning against fake social media advertisements

Johannesburg - Police have urged the public to be cautious when responding to internet advertisements, as criminals are devising new ways to defraud individuals. NOrth West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone issued the warning after numerous social media scams and fraudulent online advertisements.

He said in the latest incident reported on April 15, the victim saw an advertisement for the sale of a Toyota Quantum on Facebook. He made contact with the seller, who purported to be the lawful owner. "A meeting was arranged in Tswelelang Location, Wolmaransstad, where the prospective buyer took the vehicle for a test drive, and an agreement was subsequently reached. The victim drove with the owner to collect necessary documents, and in the process, they allegedly offered (some) hitch-hikers a lift.“ "However, the said hitch-hikers robbed the potential buyer of his cellphone and forced him out of the vehicle."

"The public is therefore urged to be vigilant about social media and online advertisements," said Mokgwabone. He advised people to report any suspicious criminal activity, to contact the nearest police station. "Prospective buyers are requested to buy from reputable and registered car dealers and not to carry large amounts of cash or pay money in cash during transactions but rather opt for an Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT)."