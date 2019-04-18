With the Easter weekend just around the corner, high levels of traffic are expected on multiple routes and toll plazas. Bakwena and N3 Toll Concession have encouraged drivers to plan their journeys in advance as thousands more vehicles are expected along the N1 north route to Polokwane for the annual Zion Christian Church Easter Festival and the N3 southbound route towards KwaZulu-Natal.

“Busy conditions are expected over the Easter weekend, with between 2400 and 2800 vehicles per hour expected to pass through the Pumulani and Carousel toll plazas during peak periods,” said Bakwena spokesperson Charmaine van Wyk.

She added that Bakwena would be deploying six patrol vehicles with the aim of reducing the number of crashes.

“These vehicles help with visible policing and crash assistance as well as helping road users who find themselves in difficulties along the route,” Van Wyk said.

The Bakwena peak periods are: between noon and 9pm on Thursday and between 6am and Friday noon on the N1 northbound and N4 westbound, and between noon and 9pm on Monday on the N1 southbound and N4 eastbound.

N3 Toll Concession commercial manager Con Roux said Easter Monday was always one of the busiest traffic days on the N3 toll route.

“Do not leave your departure for your destination until too late in the day. With between 2500 and 3500 vehicles per hour expected to be on the N3 toll route at peak times, the risks and demands on drivers increase exponentially,” said Roux.

He added that human error was the chief cause of vehicle crashes and fatalities on the N3 toll route.

“In both heavy and light motor vehicle crashes, human error was listed as the main cause of these crashes. Of the 415 heavy vehicle crashes, 360 were directly linked to human error; and the data is very similar for light vehicles (519 crashes of which 374 were caused by human error),” he said.

“The simplest way of ensuring your safety on the road is to always drive defensively, to be alert and avoid distractions; and never get behind the wheel (or walk on or near roads) when you are not completely sober.”

Drivers should expect visible law enforcement, 24-hour emergency and breakdown assistance, traffic checkpoints, enforcement of public transport compliance, and random alcohol and drug tests to be performed along the routes.