Warning! Use extra caution when using heaters

Johannesburg - City of Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has warned residents to exercise extra caution when using heating devices as a cold front sweeps through Johannesburg. Mulaudzi revealed that firefighters will also be on high alert in the most vulnerable communities to monitor and prevent possible fire accidents.

“CityofJoburgEMS #ColdFront is expected to hit most parts of @CityofJoburgZA from tomorrow (Tuesday) towards the rest of the week. Residents are urged to exercise caution when using heating devices and not leave them unattended while in use to prevent fires at home. “CityofJoburgEMS Firefighters remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of @CityofJoburgZA, targeting our most vulnerable communities, our informal settlements. Residents are urged to continue to exercise caution when using heating devices,” he said. The SA Weather Service has also shared details about a cold front, with a rising surface high pressure behind the front.

“A cold front is situated east of the country, with a ridging surface and high pressure behind the front. Cloudy conditions are expected over the north-eastern areas, with cold to cool conditions expected countrywide.” The warning comes barely a month after a fire claimed 77 lives in a five-storey building in Johannesburg, leaving over 40 people injured. The month had multiple incidents, many of which included fatalities reported in Gauteng.

On August 24, the City of Joburg EMS responded to multiple shacks on fire, reported in Kya Sands. There were no injuries or fatalities reported, and the cause of the fire is still a subject of investigation. In the same month, Mulaudzi shared a statement about four people dying in two separate incidents. “The first fire incident was reported in Orange Farm around 1 this morning, where an adult male lost his life when his back-room shack caught fire.

“In another shack fire incident reported around 3 this morning in Matholesville, a family of three, including two adults and one child, lost their lives when their five-bedroom shack caught fire.” He said no injuries were reported in either incident, and the cause of the fires was still a subject of investigation. “During these extremely cold temperatures we have been receiving in most parts of the City of Johannesburg, residents are encouraged to continue to look after all heating devices in use to prevent fire incidents at home,” Mulaudzi said.