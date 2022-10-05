Was outgoing Gauteng Premier Makhura pushed to resign?

IFP Gauteng chairperson Bonginkosi Dhlamini says former provincial premier David Makhura did not resign of his own volition but was pushed. ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed on Tuesday that Makhura had resigned and said the transition between him and incoming premier Panyaza Lesufi would be smooth. He also said there was no drama.

However, Dhlamini said: “Only the child will believe that Makhura was not pushed. He was pushed, it’s as simple as that. It is ANC corridor talk and it's not unexpected. It happened in KwaZulu-Natal, it is happening here in Gauteng. He was just pushed and I think he did the right thing just to resign and go home, just to save his skin, but he was pushed. It's part of ANC politics.” Dhlamini pointed out that among the weaknesses under Makhura’s administration was the Life Esidimeni tragedy in which 144 mental healthcare patients died in the care of the government. He also mentioned the personal protective equipment scandal that rocked the province during the Covid-19 period.

“What the ANC must accept, if they are really true to themselves about the renewal and everything, is that their politics is currently their weakness. Even the (incoming) premier Lesufi, if the ANC PEC (provincial executive committee) will not allow him the space to lead ... because now he is at the helm at their behest, not at the behest of the public, there is nothing that the ANC will be able to fix,” Dhlamini said. However, ANC Gauteng deputy chairperson Nobantu Nkomo-Ralehoko disagreed with Dhlamini and said Makhura was not pushed. “Makhura was not pushed to resign. He did that of his own accord,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

She said Makhura left a great legacy behind, including the special economic zones that are bringing in investments, such as the special economic zone in Tshwane with Ford. She conceded that the Esidimeni tragedy was unfortunate. EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga said Makhura had done nothing to better the conditions of the people of Gauteng since he became premier in 2014.

“Instead, we have seen the introduction of the e-toll system which the ANC government in Gauteng has failed to eradicate despite the general discontent of motorists who travel within the province. The standard of roads in the province has also worsened,” Dunga said. Dunga said the state of public health had also worsened. It had been characterised by poor leadership, he added. Consequently, hospitals and clinics were facing challenges of shortage of infrastructure and human resources, occupational health and safety hazards, and procurement issues. “The Life Esidimeni tragedy, which led to the death of 144 people at a psychiatric facility, defines the state of public health in the province.