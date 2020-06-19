Waste picker rummaging through bin finds body of girl, 3, with slit throat

A grim discovery shocked the residents of Lakeside outside Orange Farm, south of Joburg, yesterday when the body of a 3-year-old girl was found on a dump site in the area. According to the residents who were the first to arrive on the scene, the child was found by a waste picker while rummaging through a rubbish bin. Her throat had been slit. The waste picker alerted the community. It is believed that the child was murdered before her body was disposed of at the dump site. One of the residents, who asked not to be named, said: “I was called by the waste picker who told me and my brother that he had found a child in a laundry bin at the dumping site. We alerted the police and the mother of the child was told. It was a sad situation to see such a young child stashed in the bin with her throat slit.” Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said: “I can confirm that a 3-year-old girl was found murdered in the veld in Lakeside at around 6am (yesterday). Her body was discovered by the person who picks up recycle plastic material and he alerted the community and the police.

“We have established that the girl had a stab wound on her upper body. Upon our investigations, we have established that it is the same girl who was reported missing on Wednesday by her mother. We are investigating a case of murder and appeal to whoever might have information about this incident to come forward,” said Makhubele.

The Star was told by staff members of local community radio station Thetha FM that the mother of the child, Joahanna Mangenjani, came to the broadcaster on Wednesday to report that her child was missing. She asked the station to announce the matter on air.

The mother was too distraught to talk about the death of her child.

The ACDP said one of the key factors contributing to fatalities in domestic abuse cases was the lack of safe housing as an escape route for women and children. The party said many women were caught in a cycle of abuse with no support network to assist their leaving toxic relationships for them and their children to reshape their lives.

ACDP MP Marie Sukers said she was exasperated at the government’s procrastination in not signing the Special Needs Housing Policy that would provide capital grants to well-established NPOs to acquire and maintain desperately needed “safe houses” which the departments of Human Settlements, Health and Social Development must co-ordinate.

“Last night, the president referred to our nation as being in a ‘war’, ‘a gender-based violence epidemic’. The one signature of the Minister of Human Settlements on the Special Housing Needs Policy could make a massive difference in this battle to provide sufficient safe houses for abused women and children,” said Sukers.