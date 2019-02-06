Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - When the Joburg Metro Police officers spotted a red bakkie travelling on William Nicol in Fourways on Wednesday morning and looking like it was overloaded, they did not know what it was carrying.

The wheels indicated that the vehicle was carrying more load than it should and they stopped it.

When they opened the canopy, they were not prepared for what they saw.

"There were 15 men at the back, packed like sardines. They were sitting on top of each other and could hardly move," said Joburg Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

"All the men including the driver were Mozambicans and were going to a construction site in Tembisa."

The passengers and driver were removed from the vehicle. The vehicle was later impounded.

"The driver was a given a fine of R1700 and the red Isuzu was impounded for further verification," Minnaar said.