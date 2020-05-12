WATCH: Crying man stuck in window of house he was allegedly trying to break into

Johannesburg - A woman who was fast asleep was woken up by the piercing screams of a burglar trapped in the small window he was allegedly using to unlawfully enter her house. He ended up being freed by the police, who took him straight to the cells. The incident happened in the early hours on Saturday in Alabama outside Klerksdorp. North West police spokeswoman Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the owner of the house was asleep when she heard screams that roused her. "It is alleged that the home owner, who went to bed around 10pm, was awoken by a strange noise and went to investigate. She allegedly found 39-year-old Lesego Tau stuck in the window and screaming for help," Myburgh said.

BURGLAR BROKE INTO HOUSE & GOT STUCK IN THE WINDOW HE BROKE IN THROUGH : ALABAMA. KLERKSDORP. NW. NOW THATS WHAT U CALL LOCKDOWN😄 pic.twitter.com/luAvT2pe2Z — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) May 10, 2020

In the video of the incident, Tau can be seen with half his body inside the house and shifting around uncomfortably.

There are blood stains on the wall and on the floor, presumably from getting hurt while trying to free himself.

At some point he mentions the owner's name and says, "Let me explain", before trying to free himself.

When his efforts do not yield results, he takes off his jacket and continues to scream.

Myburgh said the homeowner called the police.

"They freed him and even though there was blood, he was not seriously injured. They took him straight to the cells and charged him with housebreaking with the intent to commit an unknown crime.

"He appeared at the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday. He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on May 2020 for a formal bail application," she said.

In another case, North West police, with the help of community members, arrested a 24-year-old man on Saturday for the rape of a 6-year-old girl, at Itsoseng section in Hebron.

Myburgh said allegations were that the victim's mother had sent her to the local supermarket on Tuesday.

"Upon arrival of the victim at the shop, the suspect allegedly undressed and raped her. After the ordeal, the victim went home and reported the incident to her mother.

"Further investigations led the police to the identification and apprehension of the suspect, with assistance from members of the community.

Myburgh said the suspect appeared before the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court on Monday on a rape charge.

"He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on May 21 for a formal bail application.

"The provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, emphasised that crimes against women and children are a national priority and that the police will leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators are brought to book."

