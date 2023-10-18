A number of South Africans are suspecting that the driver of the truck that was transporting alcohol, which crashed on the N14 in Lichtenburg, might have been tired from sex and consuming alcohol. The driver and the company he is working for, at this stage, are unknown.

The owners of the truck had installed a high tech recording device that exposed the driver and the female companion, who are seen and heard clearly in the footage. The footage has been described as shedding light on what could have happened before the accident. dashcam footage has emerged, shedding light on a truck accident that occurred on Thursday afternoon along the N14 highway in Lichtenburg.



An articulated truck carrying alcohol overturned, causing a massive road blockade that brought traffic to a standstill while people looted… pic.twitter.com/Rm9JDltS0L — Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTrackerz) October 17, 2023 The accident, according to the CCTV footage, occurred on October 12, 2023, around 16.45, and the driver was driving between 45-50 km/h.

The truck is seen driving in it’s lane. It comes across another truck, a light motor vehicle, and just after passing what looked like a bakkie, all hell broke loose. The video shows the driver losing control, driving over the oncoming lane before overturning. The female companion is heard screaming and shouting. The truck stopped. However, alcohol stock that was being transported was seen spilling all over the road, attracting members of the public.

Meanwhile, a second camera shows the driver and his companion regaining strength after crashing. The driver got up and attempted to reach for a beer. He is heard telling his girl to hold it. However, the women appeared too shaken; she did not hold the beer. He placed it down. Again, he is seen attempting to reach for the door (as the truck is lying on a side). It then clicked to him that the camera was rolling. He is seen, reaching next to the women, and picking up a roll of toilet paper and hastily obscuring the camera with it. The other camera showed a number of witnesses approaching the truck. It is not clear if they were going to assist the driver or going to loot the alcohol.

The video, which has gone viral on social media platforms, including X, has been shared over 300 times with 450K views, forcing users to share their thoughts on what might have transpired before the accident occurred. X user Daniel Chuene wrote: “Tlof tlof, beer and driving then small nyana fatigue driving speed 45km/h”. Another user, Kelebogile Girly Kepadisa ,wrote: “He had a toilet roll on the camera, an open bottle of alcohol, he had a female passenger and he is wearing a wedding ring... go gontsi (is a lot)! Yho”