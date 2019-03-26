Picture: Timothy Bernard/Africa News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - “You will have other children. There is no use keeping him alive.” These are the words a doctor uttered to Lucinda Roro Wright, a mother whose first-born child had just suffered his second cardiac arrest at just two months.



On the front cover of her little son’s hospital file was written “Do not resuscitate”.





Doctors had given up on Wayden Roro, who was diagnosed with severe cerebral palsy and spent the first six weeks of his life in a hospital’s intensive care unit. His mother spent the same amount of time processing how she would deal with a baby with a condition she struggled to pronounce.





Wayden contracted various diseases over the years that followed, but his mother, with the support of their family, stood by him.





Next week, on April 2, Wayden will turn 18.





Watch as h is mother shares her story:





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency(ANA)

African News Agency (ANA)



