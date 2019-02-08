EFF leader Julius Malema applauds President Cyril Ramaphosa during the SONA. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Parliament - The EFF may have been well behaved inside Parliament and not disrupting the State of the Nation Address as had promised. However, a video has emerged showing an EFF member slapping a member believed to be of the security detail outside Parliament.

In the video, Floyd Shivambu and another man can be seen walking in just as EFF president Julius Malema - who was walking ahead - turns back to approach a white man he is busy arguing with.

However, a man in a black suit and white shirt holds him back and also gets between Malema and the man he's arguing with, who's also in a black suit and white shirt.

So it didn't get lit inside the precinct but outside. That slap, I'm sure he made your mama fat insult 🤔😀 pic.twitter.com/kzdg7VokcY — Kgoshi Ya Lebowa (@Marcellomj) February 8, 2019

It's not clear what the argument was about, but the man standing with Shivambu joins in, pointing fingers at the heavily-built man.

As the argument heats, EFF members can be seen advancing towards the man who is forced to walk back.

However, as Malema continues to shout at the man, the EFF member walking with Shivambu pushes the man and suddenly slaps him, prompting one of the women watching the scuffle to cry out "haaayiii".

The slapper is then seen trying to throw in another slap but is pushed away. The man who held Malema back is then seen intervening and ushers the EFF members away.

Tjo I felt that pic.twitter.com/u8IrpDTXl1 — African Unicorn (@asanda_tee) February 8, 2019

The Star