WATCH: Final farewell for Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo

A rather different send-off was held on Wednesday for the late Joburg mayor Geoffrey Makhubo who succumbed to Covid-19 complications last week. In line with the Covid-19 protocols, Makhubo’s body was not present at his funeral service held in Soweto’s Orlando East Communal Hall.

His daughters Keitumetse and Relebogile Makhubo remembered their father as a “great dad and someone who was always there for us”. “I don’t know what to say, my father was a very busy man but he always made time for us. We will miss him,” Keitumetse said. She also read Psalm 91 which she said was her father’s favourite.

Relebogile could not utter her words clearly and broke down in tears. But what she did highlight was that she was graduating soon and she was heartbroken to know that her father would not be present in person to witness this. A tribute was read by Lerato Mojola on behalf of Makhubo’s wife who remembered him as a man who loved his family wholeheartedly.

She remembered the holiday he promised her after lockdown just for the two without the girls. Makhubo’s colleagues remembered him for his outstanding mentorship.

We have come here today to remember his life experiences. We remember the sacrifices and the contribution he has made in the City and the livelihoods of people. He is a father, friend, colleague and a husband who has left a footprint in the hearts of many.

Geoff has done his best and handed over the baton to continue to make this a proud city to live in," Junior Chamber International's Tshepo Tlhaku said. Members of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association, the ANC and the City of Joburg were among the mourners.