SOUTH African storyteller and poet Gcina Mhlophe left a mark at the Red Bull Academy when she touched on the importance of heritage in South Africa. The 59-year-old anti-apartheid activist, actress, playwright, director and author shared historical heritage moments with the class of 2019 at the academy in Durban.

Speaking to the entrepreneurs, she said South Africans need to acknowledge their heritage.

“It’s important to know how heritage affects one’s future. When reflecting on the architecture of the Sibaya Casino building, it easily reflects Africaness. We hardly make buildings that reflect who we are. It felt refreshing stepping into the Amaphiko Academy main hall and getting the sense that I was in Durban because of the designs used to make the building.

Mhlophe said she was amazed by the work done by Red Bull Amaphiko to help young people fly their wings high as they could.

She added: “Those that are flyinggo as high as you can, but never forget to stay humble.”

Gcina Mhlophe at the Red Bull Amaphiko, KZN Music House, Durban. Video: Mpumelelo Macu

The storyteller said she tells stories to awaken other stories in people.

She concluded her keynote address by saying: “It is important for the big tree to step aside for those underneath it to experience the sun and it is important to treat power like an egg don’t hold it too tight, it’ll crack, and don’t hold it too loosely, it’ll fall and break.”

The festival is in its seventh day today. It will conclude with the Amaphiko Festival tomorrow at the KZN Music House in Greyville.

With aims to celebrate creativity and innovation, the festival will include exhibitions by previous and current social entrepreneurs.

Entrance is free and the audience will be treated to pop music,entertainment including contemporary dance, break dancing, Zulu dancers and imbongi, maskandi, soccer trickster, graffiti, indigenous games and performances by Nasty C and DJ Zinhle.

The Star