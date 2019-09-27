Johannesburg - A number of cars in Wierda Valley, Sandton, got a free wash when a fire hydrant was tampered with, leading to high pressure water gushing out of it on Thursday.
An employee who witnessed the water pouring out of the fire hydrant started recording on his cellphone as car after car decided to treat themselves to quick car wash.
And who would blame them in a country where ‘nothing is for free’, as different cars, from taxis to Mercedes Benz’s, treated themselves to a quick wash.
Twitter user @TimBaloyi93’s tweet went viral, with more than 100 000 views and 3 000 retweets by Friday morning as he recorded the incident on his cellphone.
Burst pipe turns into a “Wash and go”. I love my Satafrika 🤣🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CADHJdvea6— Baloyi (@TimBaloyi93) September 26, 2019