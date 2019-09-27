WATCH: Gushing Sandton fire hydrant gives cars a free wash







Several motorists in Sandton did not pass up the opportunity for a free wash after a fire hydrant was tampered with. Picture: Screengrab Johannesburg - A number of cars in Wierda Valley, Sandton, got a free wash when a fire hydrant was tampered with, leading to high pressure water gushing out of it on Thursday. An employee who witnessed the water pouring out of the fire hydrant started recording on his cellphone as car after car decided to treat themselves to quick car wash. And who would blame them in a country where ‘nothing is for free’, as different cars, from taxis to Mercedes Benz’s, treated themselves to a quick wash. Twitter user @TimBaloyi93’s tweet went viral, with more than 100 000 views and 3 000 retweets by Friday morning as he recorded the incident on his cellphone. Burst pipe turns into a “Wash and go”. I love my Satafrika 🤣🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CADHJdvea6 — Baloyi (@TimBaloyi93) September 26, 2019

Several motorists in Sandton did not pass up the opportunity for a free wash after a fire hydrant was tampered with. Video: @TimBaloyi93/Twitter



In the video, a minibus taxi can be seen driving slowly as the driver enjoys a free wash. Another motorist driving in a silver Toyota Corolla stole the show as he turned and faced the hydrant which was on the side of the road with the front of his vehicle to get a better windscreen was.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nico de Jager said it was not a matter of a burst pipe, but instead someone had tampered with the fire hydrant.





“We will engage with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) to assist with the protection of the hydrants that are prone to vandalism,” he said. De Jager said the fire hydrant has since been attended to. Meanwhile, Johannesburg Water is calling on the public to use water sparingly.



