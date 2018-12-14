Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma may well on his way to breaking the internet after joining Twitter on Friday morning. He posted his first tweet just after 9am but 15 minutes later he had already reached over a 1 000 followers. The former president is not following anyone as yet.

His first post was a video of himself sitting in front of an elegant piano, wearing a silk Madiba-style shirt.

With his signature broad smile, facing the camera Msholozi says: "Hello everyone. I have decided to move with the times to join this important area of conversation because I hear that many people are talking about me and others are calling themselves Zuma in many ways.

"I felt it necessary that I must join in and be part of the conversation and join the people in their discussion. It's me, former president Jacob Zuma," he concludes the 44-second long video.

The first person to respond to the tweet was Tony Yengeni who tweeted, "Ok..Nxamalala masizwe!"

Others, like @mrschahgondw could not hide their excitement at having the former president joining Twitter, tweeting: Awwww. Welcome my number one . U just made my morning. "

EFF president also welcomed Zuma with a simple: "Welcome Baba".

Welcome to the App Msholozi. We're going to engage you robustly so. Here there's no point of order or any protection from the speaker. Wish you all the best baba. — Seshele ka Maphela (@SMakgobathe) December 14, 2018

Welcome Baba... — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 14, 2018

The Star