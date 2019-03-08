File picture: Paballo Thekiso/Independent Media

A machete-wielding taxi driver driving on the emergency lane threatened a motorist who had allegedly refused to give him space to get back into the road. It's not clear where this happened.

In a video that surfaced on Twitter, the taxi driver can be seen driving on the emergency lane, attempting to get back into the road, holding a machete and threatening a motorist.

"They won't push me, they won't," he keeps saying in isiZulu as he points the machete out the window in the direction of the motorist.

Terrified taxi passengers' voices can be heard in the background.

He then points the machete directly at the motorist he's threatening and says in isiZulu: "See, you're hitting my car".

A female passenger inside the taxi can be heard pleading: "Haibo. Driver please stop, we're gonna die"

The taxi driver, however, pushes his way into the road and blocks the motorist.

The unfazed motorist can be heard saying: "I'll push him, don't give a damn. I'll kill this bastard."

The taxi driver then gets out of his taxi, without the machete, and confronts the motorist.

Speaking in isiZulu he asks: "Why did you hit my car?", then strikes the motorist.

The two are then involved in a physical altercation which was not captured on camera.

Because the taxi driver speaks in isiZulu and the motorist in English they're clearly frustrated by the language barrier and drop the F-bomb throughout their exchange.

A few seconds later the taxi driver gets into his vehicle and the motorist does the same. However, as the motorist driver off, he hits the taxi, resulting in the passengers crying out.