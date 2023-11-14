WATCH: Manhunt for man captured on CCTV shooting and killing another man at a filling station

Police in Ermelo are investigating a murder case after 25-year-old Smangaliso Innocent Nkosi was shot and killed at a local filling station on Sunday. In a video that has gone viral on various social media platforms, Nkosi is seen with a few other men, some believed to be his friends.

They are seen dressed in casual wear, some smiling, when all of the sudden, a man appears, runs closer to the men, and opens fire. Nkosi is seen dropping to the ground. The suspect shoots until his gun is empty, and is then seen picking up the cartridges before casually walking away.

Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said it is alleged that the victim, together with his friends, were at the filling station to refuel their vehicles. A man known to them came in close range to the victim and fired several shots at the victim, leaving him dead. The suspect then collected the cartridges and left the scene. Police and other stakeholders were summoned to the scene. Emergency Medical Services certified the victim dead.