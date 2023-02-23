WATCH: Northern Cape cop in court on drunk driving charge after going viral

Johannesburg - Following a viral video of a SAPS sergeant, Claudius Minnaar, 40, seen in what appeared to be a drunken stupor while using a police vehicle, has appeared in the De Aar District Court in the Northern Cape on charges of drunk driving. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Section 65 of the National Road Traffic Act sets out the legal limits and prohibitions for driving while under the influence and stipulates that no one shall drive or even occupy the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle with the engine running on a public road if their blood alcohol content is over the legal limit.

This happened in De Aar, Northern Cape. @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/NgsPuKyXwc — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 19, 2023 “On February 18, the officer was found at the scene of an accident and behind the wheel of the marked double-cab bakkie of the SAPS,” said an NPA statement. According to NPA Northern Cape Division spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane, the case was reported, and the officer was charged with violating the laws prescribed in the Road Traffic Act. “The matter has been remanded to March 28 for an attorney as well as for further investigations," said Senokoatsane.