Johannesburg - Parents of pupils at Parktown Boys High held a silent protest outside the school on Tuesday morning following the death of a pupil last week.
With placards written 'Justice for Enoch', the parents gathered outside the school saying they need answers regarding the 13-year-old boy's death.
Enoch Mpianzi died at a school camp last week and his death has been met with outrage.
Enoch was on a Grade 8 orientation camp held by the school at the Nyati Bush and River Breakaway in Brits, North West when he went missing on Wednesday 15 January during a “water activity”.
Him and the other boys were required to build a raft and sail it across the river. During the activity, their makeshift craft capsized.