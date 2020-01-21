WATCH: Parktown Boys parents demand justice for Enock Mpianze









Flowers are laid at the gate of the ParkTown Boys High School after a learner Enock Mpianzi's body was found on Friday after he went missing during a "water activity" at the camp in North West. Picture:Nokuthula Mbatha /AfricanNewsAgency(ANA) Johannesburg - Parents of pupils at Parktown Boys High held a silent protest outside the school on Tuesday morning following the death of a pupil last week. With placards written 'Justice for Enock', the parents gathered outside the school saying they need answers regarding the 13-year-old boy's death. Enock Mpianzi died at a school camp last week and his death has been met with outrage. Enock was on a Grade 8 orientation camp held by the school at the Nyati Bush and River Breakaway in Brits, North West when he went missing on Wednesday 15 January during a “water activity”. Him and the other boys were required to build a raft and sail it across the river. During the activity, their makeshift craft capsized.

He was reported missing and his body was found on Friday.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Parents of pupils at Parktown Boys High held a silent protest outside the school on Tuesday morning following Enock Mpianzi's death. Video: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency/ANA

According to the Gauteng Department of Education's Steve Mabona school was expected to continue as usual during the silent protest. This is after classes were cancelled on Monday so that counselling could be provided to pupils.

On Monday night a closed meeting between the school and the parents was held. The purpose of the meeting was to provide an update into investigations into Enock's death.

The South African Human Rights Commission has also entered the fray.

They met with Enock's family on Monday and offered them legal assistance in the wake of the tragedy. The commission's Buang Jones also said they would be accompanying Enock's family for a site visit to the Nyati Bush and River Breakaway where the incident occurred.

The Star