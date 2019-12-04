WATCH: Runner's anger as court releases 'rich little Bryanston boys' who robbed her









File Pictures: Cape Times Johannesburg - A runner who was a victim of robbery has expressed her frustration at the release of her assailants after police worked around the clock to catch them. The four teenagers from Bryanston were arrested and charged with robbery over the weekend but are roaming the streets again and one of their victims took to social media fearing they might strike again. The victim said she and a friend were running in Northriding on Saturday around 5.20 morning when the teenagers, aged between 16 and 17 years and driving a BMW 1 Series, robbed them at gunpoint. “They asked us for our valuables, felt us down to see if we had anything else on us. I had a pepper spray which I had to put down because I thought it wouldn’t work against a firearm,” she said.

Here’s a video of one of the victims explaining everything. Fellow runners please be safe out there. pic.twitter.com/VK2b1kg0ln — Mr Dlamini (@Ant_089) December 3, 2019

"When we saw the gun, we didn't know what to do."

“They only managed to get my pepper spray I managed to hide my watch. "

Later she said, the teenagers got back in their car and attacked other runners who were just in front of them.

She said the teenagers also took a male runner's shoes and watch.

When they tried to attack a lady runner, she allegedly screamed loudly and a taxi scared off the teenager who got into their car and fled.

Speaking on Radio 702 later on Wednesday afternoon, the woman described her attackers as "rich little boys from Bryanston that have nothing better to do with their time to just get a kick. They are rich and obviously on drugs".

The woman said she was later informed that the teenagers had been found with the evidence including toy guys and arrested but that "the prosecutor let them go despite the police having worked all nigh and all weekend to bring the suspects to book.

"They're free and guess what, they'll go after the runners again next week," she said..

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters confirmed the arrest of the teenagers.

“They were charged with armed robbery, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of dangerous weapons,” she said.

The Star sent an inquiry to the National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane but she never responded.

