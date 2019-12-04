Johannesburg - A runner who was a victim of robbery has expressed her frustration at the release of her assailants after police worked around the clock to catch them.
The four teenagers from Bryanston were arrested and charged with robbery over the weekend but are roaming the streets again and one of their victims took to social media fearing they might strike again.
The victim said she and a friend were running in Northriding on Saturday around 5.20 morning when the teenagers, aged between 16 and 17 years and driving a BMW 1 Series, robbed them at gunpoint.
“They asked us for our valuables, felt us down to see if we had anything else on us. I had a pepper spray which I had to put down because I thought it wouldn’t work against a firearm,” she said.