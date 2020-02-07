Joburg's Chinatowns in the CBD and Cyrildene have been impacted over the past few weeks because of the outbreak of the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Michael Sun, local community leader and Joburg councillor, said some businesses had closed their doors.
Many of the Chinese New Year celebrations had also been cancelled.
The saddest and most hurtful aspect, he said, was the discrimination against Chinese community members, and in particular the children.
“Some of the children have come home from the local schools and said their friends would no longer play with them. Even though it is a small percentage, it is still hurtful,” he said.