WATCH: SA Chinese community allegedly discriminated against over Coronavirus fears









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Joburg's Chinatowns in the CBD and Cyrildene have been impacted over the past few weeks because of the outbreak of the outbreak of the coronavirus. Michael Sun, local community leader and Joburg councillor, said some businesses had closed their doors. Many of the Chinese New Year celebrations had also been cancelled. The saddest and most hurtful aspect, he said, was the discrimination against Chinese community members, and in particular the children. “Some of the children have come home from the local schools and said their friends would no longer play with them. Even though it is a small percentage, it is still hurtful,” he said.

He thanked all those who had made contact showing support and asking if their relatives in China were safe.

Strict preventative measures had been put in by the shopping strips and malls, said Sun.

The owners/managers are going around with thermometers to measure shopkeepers’ and tenants’ temperatures.

They are also sanitising all shops and goods which come in.

“As a community we have also urged all those returning from China to please remain there or to put themselves into voluntary quarantine for 14 days.”

The Chinese embassy was also monitoring the situation closely, he said, and was in constant contact with the community.

“We have united as a group to support one another - we have not left our members isolated to fend for themselves. We are taking very strict preventative measures, so many of these rumours need to be dispelled,” he said.

Earlier this week the Chinese ambassador to South Africa, said there was no need for panic.

Ambassador Lin Songtian said China was monitoring all visitors to South Africa and in China officials were treating the thousands of African nationals who may be at risk.

He appealed to people to be calm and stay put.

“We have no choice but to work together to win the battle against this virus and bring it under control.

“We have shown the capacity and resources are strong enough to bring this disease, the coronavirus, under control.”

He advised the more than 3 000 South Africans resident in China to remain in place.