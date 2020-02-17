WATCH: SA health officials on high alert for Coronavirus after it's confirmed in Egypt









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) say they will continue to monitor for coronavirus cases in South Africa following the first recorded case of the disease in Africa. A patient in Egypt is the first recorded infection on the continent after the coronavirus broke out in Wuhan in China in December. It has since spread to other countries, including France and Japan. In neighbouring Eswatini, the health department said they were monitoring a patient who displayed symptoms of the respiratory condition. The patient is said to have entered the kingdom on January 6 from South Africa, after travelling from China. The department said it was monitoring the patient and waiting for test results to confirm whether she had the disease. The NICD said that since the outbreak started they had tested 82 people on suspicion that they might have been infected with the virus and all results had come back negative.

Since the outbreak, 68500 cases have been reported and about 1660 people have died in mainland China.

NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said: “We recommend that persons returning to South Africa from an area with community transmission of SARS-CoV-2019 (coronavirus), presently mainland China, self-isolate at the first onset of symptoms such as acute respiratory illness with fever, cough or shortness of breath.

“Persons should quickly seek medical attention from their health-care provider - they should disclose their travel history and seek assistance regarding isolation while waiting to be seen by a clinician to minimise possible infection to others.”

She said people feeling unwell should try to prevent transmission by washing their hands regularly and covering their mouths (when coughing or sneezing) with tissues or an elbow, or by using a facial mask.

She said the NICD laboratory would continue assisting other African countries with testing their patients suspected to have been infected with the coronavirus.