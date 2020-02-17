A patient in Egypt is the first recorded infection on the continent after the coronavirus broke out in Wuhan in China in December. It has since spread to other countries, including France and Japan.
In neighbouring Eswatini, the health department said they were monitoring a patient who displayed symptoms of the respiratory condition. The patient is said to have entered the kingdom on January 6 from South Africa, after travelling from China.
The department said it was monitoring the patient and waiting for test results to confirm whether she had the disease.
The NICD said that since the outbreak started they had tested 82 people on suspicion that they might have been infected with the virus and all results had come back negative.