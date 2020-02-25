Johannesburg - The shutdown that was expected to paralyse Soweto on Tuesday amid the continued strife between residents and Eskom is off to a slow start.

While the Electricity Crisis Movement had planned to block roads and ensure that malls were not operating and therefore bringing the township to a total shutdown, in most parts of Soweto it was business as usual in the morning.

Traffic was flowing and malls were operating.

On Monday, the Movement's Trevor Ngwane had said the gloves were off, their backs were against the wall and there was no way it would be business as usual in South Africa's biggest township.

However, on Tuesday Ngwane did not want to say whether their the plan failed to take off and if that was the case what the reason was.

He instead said he would not say anything as they were having a press conference at 11am where everything would be explained as they would not want to "give a blow by blown" explanation  now.

Spokesman for the Joburg Metro Police Department Wayne Minnaar confirmed that they had been in the area very early morning anticipating trouble but that the situation was calm.

Video: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)


"Traffic is flowing as normal and malls are also operating. There was an attempt by some people to shudown the roads but they were dispersed," he said.

Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)


While news of the impeding shutdown had been heavily circulated on social media, many poked fun at the situation when it became clear that it failed to take off.