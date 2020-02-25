WATCH: Slow start to Soweto Shutdown, business as usual in township









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Johannesburg - The shutdown that was expected to paralyse Soweto on Tuesday amid the continued strife between residents and Eskom is off to a slow start. While the Electricity Crisis Movement had planned to block roads and ensure that malls were not operating and therefore bringing the township to a total shutdown, in most parts of Soweto it was business as usual in the morning.

Traffic was flowing and malls were operating. On Monday, the Movement's Trevor Ngwane had said the gloves were off, their backs were against the wall and there was no way it would be business as usual in South Africa's biggest township. However, on Tuesday Ngwane did not want to say whether their the plan failed to take off and if that was the case what the reason was.

He instead said he would not say anything as they were having a press conference at 11am where everything would be explained as they would not want to "give a blow by blown" explanation now.

Spokesman for the Joburg Metro Police Department Wayne Minnaar confirmed that they had been in the area very early morning anticipating trouble but that the situation was calm.

"Traffic is flowing as normal and malls are also operating. There was an attempt by some people to shudown the roads but they were dispersed," he said.

While news of the impeding shutdown had been heavily circulated on social media, many poked fun at the situation when it became clear that it failed to take off.

I must say I'm really disappointed by the #SowetoShutdown. Only 26 people are seen in the streets trying to protest and dololo backup of residents 😥 I khant with sowetans pic.twitter.com/7HZgnwpott — Village_Boy 🇱🇸🏆🇿🇦 (@AdvRayMosoeu) February 25, 2020

Soweto people failed us as Bahlali. I was expecting Massive #SowetoShutdown Next time they must ask Soshanguve and Mamelodi people to shutdown soweto for them. Andikho happy pic.twitter.com/0XCS0pmxqX — Khathu (@KhathutsheC) February 25, 2020 #SowetoShutdown I must say I'm disappointed on pay day you failed to shutdown soweto it would be a massive party right now pic.twitter.com/NrO90bg1j1 — LovaWaseSoweto (@Roninjamsta) February 25, 2020



