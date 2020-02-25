Johannesburg - The shutdown that was expected to paralyse Soweto on Tuesday amid the continued strife between residents and Eskom is off to a slow start.
While the Electricity Crisis Movement had planned to block roads and ensure that malls were not operating and therefore bringing the township to a total shutdown, in most parts of Soweto it was business as usual in the morning.
Traffic was flowing and malls were operating.
On Monday, the Movement's Trevor Ngwane had said the gloves were off, their backs were against the wall and there was no way it would be business as usual in South Africa's biggest township.
However, on Tuesday Ngwane did not want to say whether their the plan failed to take off and if that was the case what the reason was.