One of the shops trashed by the marching Cosas members.

A teenager believed to be part of the marching Congress for South African Students (Cosas) members got a beating of his life when he and others stormed into stores in Hillbrow, allegedly to loot them. The incident was captured on a video and shows the teenager and others being chased down the streets by an angry mob that also hurls rocks at them.

The incident happened on Monday when Cosas members descended in the Joburg CBD and made their way to Luthuli House to stage a protest against violence in schools, among other grievances.

However, they left a trail of destruction on their wake with shops trashed and looted as well as some workers assaulted.

In the video, a group of boys and girls in school uniform are seen running while others are holding items that can't be identified.

Another pupil emerges out of a store running but he trips and falls. However, he gets up very quickly and two men are suddenly hot on his heels and one throws a rock at him.

Suddenly two other schoolboys appear in the video and while one manages to get away, the angry looking group of men corner the other.

The brutally assault him. He is repeatedly punched, hit with a stick, a rock and whatever they can lay their hands on.

They only let him go when another man intervenes and asks them to stop.

As the boy walks away, bruised, one of his attackers throw something at him and it lands on his head.



While some people were not happy that the boy was beaten up, many others said beating him up was the right thing to do.

