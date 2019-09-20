SINGER Rowlene Bosman takes the audience through an ASMR experience at the Flying Fish event. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

How does technology and beer come together? Well, Flying Fish got South Africans talking by bringing the first ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) experience to the country.

It was all about feeling the flavour with a sensory experience through the ears.

Michelle Mosalakae attended the ASMR experience. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Singer Rowlene Bosman was tasked with getting the attendees at the launch event to really hear what Flying Fish tastes like.

From the twist of a bottle cap to the clink of ice in a frosty glass and the long, slow, audible gulp of a refreshing drink. These were some of the examples given of the sounds which typically provoke a tingling sensation down the back of the neck and which have turned ASMR into a global phenomenon of sensory experiences to soothe the modern soul.

Singer Rowlene Bosman bites into an apple as part of the ASMR experience. Picture: Supplied

As it is, international audiences have embraced this love affair with sound, as evidenced by the countless ASMR YouTube videos, which are used to relieve stress and promote a certain joie de vivre.

Flying Fish decided to tap into this global trend. The brand’s latest pioneering campaign invites South Africans to engage with the brand as they explore the feeling of what Flying Fish tastes like.

Moonchild Sanelly experienced the ASMR technology. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Marketing Manager Colleen Duvenage said it was all about evoking the sounds and feelings of the refreshing taste.

“Making use of ASMR ties in with our light-hearted brand ethos and makes Flying Fish the perfect companion for hot summer days.”



