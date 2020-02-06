WATCH: There is no Coronavirus here - Limpopo government says despite quarantining patient









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The Limpopo provincial government has moved to swiftly allay fears about a quarantined patient suspected of contracting the deadly coronavirus which broke out in China. Limpopo Department of Health spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha disputed that the patient had the virus, but said he was isolated as a precautionary measure. The man, who worked as a baggage handler at the Grobler’s Bridge border post with Botswana, was isolated for treatment at Ellisras Hospital in Lephalale on Tuesday evening after he arrived at a clinic with a high body temperature. Muavha told The Star that there were no signs that the man had contracted the virus, which has killed nearly 500 people worldwide. “If you’re a coronavirus patient then your temperature would start at 38ºC and upwards, but this person’s temperature was 37ºC and he had the flu,” he said.

Muavha added that although the man did not show any signs of contracting the virus other than his flu and body temperature, he was still isolated for monitoring.

“He was working at the border post but he didn’t have any contact with a person who had come from China. But we couldn’t just say nothing was happening. We went the extra mile and we put him in isolation until all the tests were taken,” he added.

Muavha said there was no need for people to panic because the patient was quarantined as a preventative measure. However, he was cleared and would be discharged.

He added that any information about any suspected cases would be announced by National Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The department’s Port Health officials have been deployed at the Grobler’s Bridge border post and other points of entry, such as airports to monitor travellers, especially those who have high body temperatures.

The precautions have been heightened since Botswana reported four more suspected cases of coronavirus since the first suspected case was reported last Thursday. The neighbouring country was still testing the patients before it could confirm the results.

In Namibia, a woman was admitted at the Swakopmund District Hospital over the weekend after she presented symptoms similar to those of the virus. Namibia Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said on Wednesday that the woman was declared free of the virus after her test results arrived from South Africa in the morning. He said so far Namibia did not have any suspected or confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Still, South Africa Port Health Services, who are responsible for preventing, protecting and providing a response to the international spread of diseases through points of entry, have remained on high alert.

The services are provided at 36 points of entry with 300 staff.

More than 23000 cases of the virus have been confirmed globally and at least 492 people have died. A man in the Philippines became the first person to die of the virus outside of mainland China on Saturday, followed by a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

There are currently 3000 South African students in China, 165 of which are in the Hubei province. The health of the students is being tracked daily, and to date.

In Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, the population of 11million is on virtual lockdown, with public transport suspended since January 23, and all departure points at the airport and train station have been closed. Cinemas, museums and parks remain closed and residents have been asked to stay at home.