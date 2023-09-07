WATCH: Video of police assaulting man reported to be an estate security guard leaves South Africans angry

Johannesburg - The Gauteng SAPS management have been harshly criticised by citizens who accuse them of shielding police officers caught in a video assaulting an on-duty security guard. The incident happened this week at an estate at Ext 10, Westonaria, west of Johannesburg.

The video clearly shows two police members assaulting the security guard; however, the police, in a media statement, claim that the man resisted arrest. You guys must be mad. What do you mean , assaulted the officer? pic.twitter.com/14NJ0DaQLm — Rocky (@RockyManganye) September 6, 2023 In the video, the officers are seen wrestling the man; a bystander makes them aware that he is recording just after the officer in a navy blue police suit smacked the security guard. The other officer is heard telling him not to assault the man; he also requests handcuffs to restrain the man. The bystander shouts: "You are arresting him for nothing; you are arresting him because he stopped you at the boom gate.“

One officer said they were arresting the man; the scuffle continues; and the security guard continues to refuse to be arrested. Gauteng Provincial SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the provincial management was aware of the video. "According to a report, the district commissioner of West Rand, Major-General Fred Kekana, was visiting a member residing in an estate at Ext 10, Westonaria, on September 4, 2023, when he was denied entrance through a makeshift boom gate to the estate by an alleged security officer. The security officer reportedly insulted the senior officer, who was dressed in full uniform, which resulted in an altercation; the security officer was not co-operating with officers. It was later established that the person is not a qualified security officer," said Nevhuhulwi.

She said that following the altercation, two suspects have since been arrested on charges of attempted robbery, assault, malicious damage to property, and criminal injury. Nenhuhulwi said the suspects appeared before Westonaria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, and the case was postponed to September 29, 2023, and both suspects were released on a bail of R1 000 each. This statement did not sit well with some people, who accused the police officers of bullying and brutality.

Thamaga Moshe took to social media platform X and said: "That policeman was visiting; like, really, was he on duty with a government vehicle? Are police allowed to visit with a government vehicle and with uniform. It is clear if he was on duty, he was not going to visit, he would be at work. Unless the visit is part of work." Another user, Braleader, wrote: "I am confused with the statement ... Who robbed who, and who was assaulted ... Is it the general who was trying to rob the security officer ... Please clarify." Rocky Manganye wrote: "It's not a makeshift boom gate. The community was designed that way, with a gate and security house. Stop making excuses for him. There are many cases against your so-called general.“