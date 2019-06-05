Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Police officer had to barge into court with guns, fingers nearly on the trigger when chaos erupted between alleged gang rivals at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning. The men were in court for the appearance of an alleged leader of the Varandos gang from Westbury, Leroy ‘Finch’ Brown.

It's not known how it started but the men ran into the court foyer, screaming and shouting. One man then removed something from his pocked and went towards a man being attacked by a group of men who kicked and punched him.

VIDEO: A fight was quickly stopped by SAPS at the Joburg Magistrate's Court when two alleged rival Westbury gang members tried to attack each other (via Simphiwe Mbokazi): pic.twitter.com/PZmz3Nh4KM — The Star Reporter (@ReporterStar) June 5, 2019

Out of nowhere, another man ran towards the group with a flying kick to help the one being attacked. The kick took the attackers by surprise and also dispersed them. The one under attack manage to escape.

As the scuffle continued police officers quickly entered the lobby, pointing their firearms at the two clashing men and later handcuffed one of the gang members.

People were later evacuated from court following the disruption by the two alleged rival gang members.

Finch faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

It was reported that wanted to claim Wesbury and for him to do so he had to kill members of rival gangs.

Police did not immediately respond to queries on the fight.

The Star