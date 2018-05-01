People were inconvenienced on Wednesday morning when protesting residents burnt tyres on the Golden Highway. Picture

Johannesburg - Freedom Park residents closed the Golden Highway in Soweto this morning following a WhatsApp message that has been circulating over the weekend.

The message urged residents to be part of the 'Stay Away For Action'.

The message, issued by the Soweto Action Committee and Gauteng Civic Association representing residents from Eldorado Park, Thembalihle, Lehae and Slovo Park lists the demands of the protest.

"Eskom says Soweto owes them R15-million on electricity. How do the Guptas, Lynne Brown and Brian Molefe owe Eskom and the people of South Africa?"

Protesters started burning tyres from the early hours of the morning, according to police clearing the road.

Resident Bongi Mdluli said the protest affected many taxi commuters.

Freedom Park residents have blocked roads. They demand:



We say no to pre-paid electricity and water meters.

•We demand decent houses for all. Free education up to university •Decent work for fence wages for all workers

•Scrapping of the E-tolls and of the Vat increase. pic.twitter.com/jfNcynv6uO — SITHOLEEXPRESS (@SthembisoMedia) May 2, 2018

"This thing started early in the morning. I work in Randburg and I am ready late. I 'm expected to be at work at 9am. Most of us here use public transport. We don't want to be part of this," said Mdluli.

* This is a developing story.

