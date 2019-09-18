Thobekile Mbhele says she was on her way to pick her brother up from church when she was attacked by a white couple.

Johannesburg - A 19-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted as she stopped a red light at an intersection in Dan Pienaar, Bloemfontein on Sunday morning and she's still battling to understand why. According to Thobekile Mbhele, she was on her way to pick her brother up from church when she was attacked by a white couple driving a red Volvo SUV.

“I stopped at the robot and while at the robot a red car pulled over behind me and the man stepped out from the passenger side and came towards my window then started beating me up,” Mbhele said.

She added that the man, who was traveling with his wife continued to assault and choke her.

Mbhele said as soon as the man went back to the car she reached for her phone and started to record a video hoping to get the vehicle details.

“When the woman saw that I was recording a video she got out of the vehicle, yelled at me and forced me to drive off,” Mbhele added.

Today I got assaulted by this woman and her husband. Their names are Mariaan and Guy Conry. The man, Guy Conry, stepped out of the passenger seat and came to my window and began beating me up. THREAD!!!!! https://t.co/zPzBjBL0Hq pic.twitter.com/t6Scu65hVO — Thobekile (@Thobymbhele) September 15, 2019

She further added that the woman approached her, reached for her car keys in the ignition and attempted to start the vehicle from outside. The man, she said, returned and asked if she needed some more before hitting her again.

“Another motorist, a white woman tried to stop them and they shouted asking her why is she on my side,” she said.

A man(Guy Conry) stepped out and he came to my window. My window was down but I didn’t do anything so I didn’t think anything was wrong. He immediately came to me and started chocking me and punching me. pic.twitter.com/peJFuHPdbD — Thobekile (@Thobymbhele) September 15, 2019

Mbhele added that the couple then drove away as soon as they realised that other motorists were approaching. She said she did not know why she was beaten up and whether she could have driven badly which may have angered them.

All she remember, she said, was that she was driving behind them at some point, then overtoook them. Mbhele said even when the man assaulted her, he did not say why he was doing so hence she was in the dark as to what led to the attack.

Bloemfontein police spokesperson Colonel Thabo Covane confirmed that a case of common assault was opened and two suspects were arrested and issued with a warrant to appear in court.

I didn’t know how to react but when he let me go and started walking away, I thought to start taking a video. When the woman(Mariaan Conry) saw that I was taking a video, that is when she came to me and started yelling. 3 pic.twitter.com/lcg3cN4LVR — Thobekile (@Thobymbhele) September 15, 2019

Covane added that the police investigations were continuing and that the suspects were due to appear in court within 15 days.

In August, a woman was pepper-sprayed while breastfeeding her 4-month-old baby in her car at a parking lot at the Vaal mall.

It is alleged that one of the two white women who were travelling in a vehicle with Mpumalanga registration attacked the victim who was ‘incorrectly’ parking and pepper-sprayed her.

According to Vanderbijlpark police spokesperson Sergeant Gertrude Makhale, the suspect was successfully traced and arrested on September 3.

She added that the suspect briefly appeared in court on charges of common assault and was released on bail, and is due to make the second appearance on September 26.

The Star