Water and Sanitation Minister Mchunu to conduct oversight visit at Sedibeng Sewer Scheme Project and Vaal River System Interventions

Johannesburg: Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu will conduct an oversight visit tomorrow to assess the progress made at the Sedibeng Sewer Scheme Project and Vaal River System Interventions in Emfuleni and Midvaal Local Municipalities within Sedibeng region. According to the department, the ministerial working visit seeks to assess progress on the interventions being implemented by Rand Water to ensure waste water systems function optimally, and ultimately put an end to the protracted pollution at the Vaal River and its tributaries.

Last week, the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo, met key stakeholders from the Sedibeng District Municipality in Vereeniging, and led a report back on the progress of the Section 63 intervention in the district. According to the department, Senzo Mchunu invoked and placed Emfuleni Local Municipality under Section 63 of the Water Services Act, and took over water and sanitation services after it failed to manage its services, which resulted in sewer spillages in communities and into the Vaal River, polluting the raw water source. The Department said.Rand Water was appointed as an Implementing Agent to deliver an effective solution that would eradicate pollution in the river and its tributaries, and address water and sanitation service delivery challenges, inhibiting both social and economic development in the region.

The Deputy Minister was appointed by Minister Mchunu to chair the Political Stakeholder Committee of the project in the region to keep all stakeholders abreast of the progress in the implementation of the intervention. The department said the intervention consisted principally of two major programmes within the municipality, namely the Sedibeng Regional Sewer Scheme and the Vaal River System Intervention. The department said Rand Water presented a comprehensive overview to the stakeholders of the progress it was making on the intervention.

Progress reported included the upgrade of critical pumping stations and collapsed pipes within Vereeniging, the refurbishment of all three (Sebokeng, Leeukuil, and Riepstruit) waste water treatment works, and the upgrading of the Rothdene pump station. It was also reported that all capacity upgrades were in the final stages of procurement, and that some were in the final stages of appointment. These included upgrades at Sebokeng (50 ML/d), Rietspruit (35 ML/d), Leeukuil (15 ML/d), and Meyerton (10 ML/d). These upgrades would create the necessary capacity to unlock economic development in the Sedibeng region. Mahlobo indicated that although the Department was satisfied that Rand Water had made significant progress with the work, it needed to further accelerate its work in Emfuleni and achieve safe and sustainably managed water and sanitation infrastructure for residents.

“Rand Water must urgently begin to deliver a workable and effective solution that will eradicate pollution in the Vaal River and its tributaries," he said. He called on the water utility to ensure all information on the progress was readily shared with the municipality to foster a culture of a two-way flow of information between the two parties. “The intention hereto is to improve communication with all stakeholders and to ensure they are kept informed and retain a vested interest in the work being done through the intervention. Stakeholder engagement has also been made a priority, and it is intended that participation in meaningful discussion with all parties will ensure that the intervention achieves its goals and objectives,” Mahlobo said.