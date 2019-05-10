The Waverley Girls’ High School team which will participate in The Star High Schools Quiz competition in September. Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA)

The Waverley Girls’ High School teams entered in The Star High School Quiz said complacency would not hold them back from winning, like it did in last year’s competition. “Everyone was overconfident and we lost the track. We thought we knew what we were doing so we did not study enough,” said Grade 10 learner Katlego Moyana, from Alexandra.

The school entered three teams last year and two of them made it through to the first round of the regional competition. However, they fell short at the qualifier round for two Joburg schools in the National High School Quiz, in partnership with IIE Varsity College.





The annual quiz encourages high school learners to test their knowledge of news and current affairs that can be found in the pages of The Star. The competition involves strict quiz masters who put 40 questions to the teams during each round. Topics include politics, sport, entertainment and general news.

Katlego added that this year, the teams had committed themselves to spending more time preparing for the competition and participating more smartly by delegating the categories to individuals on each of the teams.

“With my team, we came together and discussed that one person will do sports, this person will do entertainment and we made sure that each and everyone was comfortable with their allocations,” said Grade 10 learner Odia Ntumba from Bramley.

An Afrikaans teacher and coach for one of the teams, Ayanda Ndamanga, said she was focused on winning this year and had entered most of last year’s team members once again because they would know what to expect.

“This will give them a better chance of winning, I think, and that is why I decided to choose them,” said Ndamanga. “They are more confident and they have got the feeling that they have to win this time.”

Ndamanga added that the learners had not been serious enough last year.

The winning school will take home R20 000 and a R75 000 bursary from IIE’s Varsity College to a learner.

Each team member and coach will win R2000. The runner-up team will get R10 000 for the school and R1000 for each team member and coach.

The winning team and runner-up team will participate in the National High School Quiz finals.

Waverley Girls’ High principal Milton Seopa said that if one of his teams won the regional or national competition, the money would go towards buying chairs or benches for assembly in the school hall, funding more sports and extramural activities and buying more books for the school library.

The National High Schools Quiz will be held on September 19 at the IIE Varsity College Sandton campus.

Visit www.hsquiz.co.za to enter your team. Entries close on June 21.