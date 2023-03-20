We cannot continue as if it’s normal, says Prince Kaybee as he throws weight behind shutdown

Johannesburg - Prince Kaybee, real name is Kabelo Motsamai, is among a list of celebrities who have been openly demonstrating support for the national shutdown. Motsamai, who is known to not shy away from speaking his mind, pointed out issues that the country is grappling with, saying it was impossible to continue to overlook the grave matters.

The music star let fans know on his Twitter account that he would join the march to make his voice heard. "We can’t continue as if all is normal; all South Africans who are pained and annoyed by the state of our country should support the #NationalShutdown." "People are dying in hospitals, and small businesses are closing down due to load shedding. Crime is high; people get slaughtered in the streets with no justice."

"Inflation is increasing food prices, and people are losing their jobs. Roads are riddled with potholes, and some are forced to drink dirty water while others don't even have water to drink." "Getting in my workers’ attire and joining the protest. See yall in the streets." The march, initiated by the EFF, has spread across the country, creating a divide as some people throw criticism while others show their support.