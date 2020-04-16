We don't distribute food parcels along factional lines, Lesufi tells DA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email



Lesufi said this on Thursday as he gave a breakdown on how the department has assisted those in need since the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown.

He said the DA was the one that made the allegations and that they reject it because the food parcels were being distributed on the basis of need. Johannesburg - Gauteng's acting MEC for Social Development Panyaza Lesufi has rejected allegations that they were distributing food parcels along factional lines.





"We won't be influenced by patronage and we reject allegations that distributions are done along factional lines," he said.





He also said they had ensured that the system they were using to assist was auditable, corruption-proof and has beneficiaries "so we can account for who we are giving."





Lesufi said since the lockdown, almost two million people have been assisted with food parcels at the cost of R2.3-billion.





The people who have benefitted, he said, were children at risk, child headed homes, disabled people, the elderly, war veterans, sick and bedridden people as well as homeless people.





He also explained that the food parcels were not a stand alone assistance but part of an integrated poverty fighting strategy.





At the moment, Lesufi said, homeless people were a priority because they are unemployed, don't get a grant nor any benefits from the government.





He also said they were assisting sick people because they need to be able to take their medication and the department was working with the Community Development Workers to identify them.





Lesufi said the department has received 30 462 enquiries since the lockdown from people who said they know of families that were in dire straits and need government assistance.





The Star