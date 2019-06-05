Former Springboks player Victor Matfield, Bakkies Botha and Akhona Ndungane talk to sportscaster Motshidisi Mohono during the Springbok launch of their Rugby World Cup campaign in Hyde Park. Picture: Itumeleng English/African news Agency(ANA)

We Got U Bokke, is the tagline that pays as the South African campaign in support of the Springboks springs into action. MTN’s support of the national rugby team was further bolstered on Wednesday following the announcement that the country’s rugby fans will be given the chance to join the Springboks in Japan later this year.

These lucky fans will have the experience of a lifetime; travelling to Japan where they will explore the country’s rich cultural history - before the highlight of the trip where they will cheer for our nation with pride.

“We are beyond proud to be the brand behind the Springboks as they take on what is set to be the most competitive rugby event yet, with many teams vying for the biggest prize ever. For us, rugby is about more than just the game, it is a means to unite a nation under a common goal,” said Mapula Bodibe, Consumer Business Unit Executive at MTN SA.

“In providing the experience of taking rugby fans on a trip to Japan, MTN are adding South African voices which otherwise would not have been there to support the Springboks, giving expression to the campaign message: ‘WeGotU, Bokke’”

Mark Alexander, President of the South African Rugby Union, praised MTN for their initiative with the ‘WeGotU, Bokke’ campaign and urged South Africans to show their support for the Boks by getting involved with the campaign activities.

Sport presenter Motshidisi Mohono discusses the game with Springboks player Jesse Kriel, former player Akhona Ndungane and former player Victor Matfield, during the Springbok launch of their Rugby World Cup campaign in Hyde Park Picture: Itumeleng English/African news Agency(ANA)

“MTN, as proud national team sponsor, is a great supporter of Springbok rugby and this campaign is a very innovative way of galvanising South African support behind our national team in this very important year. Each time that our team plays, they will know they can count on the backing of our passionate, sports loving nation, thanks to the MTN ‘WeGotU, Bokke’ campaign,” he said.

To stand a chance to be one of fans going to Japan, Contract and PayAsYouGo customers need to sign-up, upgrade or recharge on qualifying MTN products. In doing so, they will receive automatic entries into a draw to join the Boks in Japan. The more you spend, the more entries you get into the draw.

The ‘WeGotU, Bokke’ campaign comes at a time when South Africa is commemorating the 25th anniversary of democracy.

“As we celebrate this important milestone in our country’s history, our hopes are with the Springboks, whom we whole-heartedly believe will once again raise the South African flag high and stamp their authority as a force to be reckoned with,” said Bodibe.

In addition, MTN customers will earn “Kicks” to stand the chance to win daily and weekly prizes including data, voice minutes and Springbok memorabilia.