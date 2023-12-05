We look at some of this year’s events that made headlines in the entertainment world

It is that time of the year when we look back on those moments in the entertainment industry that made headlines with some well-known personalities at the helm as hot subjects. Musa Khawula

Gossip blogger Musa Khawula’s continued sensationalised reports were one of the things that kept people glued to their phones. Khawula was constantly leading trends as thousands of his followers engaged in his content which garnered him more followers and social media acclaim. Last year, his alleged physical spat with Moshe Ndiki was among the most dramatic things that got people talking.

Their altercation led to Khawula initiating a petition to have Ndiki axed from work while he was on “Gomora” as an actor. “So I was physically assaulted by. Do what is right. ‘Gomora’ to suspend Moshe Ndiki for assaulting Musa Khawula.” Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye. Picture: Instagram Jub Jub

When claims of rape, assault, and attempted murder were lodged against well-known musician and television broadcaster Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, his name became one of the most talked about subjects in the country. In November, Maarohanye appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of rape, attempted murder, and assault, and his bail was extended until his next court appearance. Magistrate Betty Khumalo discussed the next court appearance, stating that if he was not present, a warrant for his arrest would be issued.

Matthew Lani. Self-proclaimed doctor Matthew Lani Dr Matthew Lani is also among recent news that commanded the attention of the country after claiming he was an accredited doctor. The “doctor”, who carved a name for himself on social media by giving medical advice, has prompted many of his followers to dig deep into his background after citing his academic details publicly.

In October, his lawyer, Bongani Mabuda, told the media that the videos Lani made were for TikTok content and further confirmed that Lani is not a real doctor. Xolani Khumalo. Picture: Supplied Xolani Khumalo and Moja Love The announcement from Moja Love channel separating itself from the “Sizok’thola” anchor Xolani Khumalo, who is under investigation for possible murder, was another shocker.

The statement came as a surprise to Khumalo, who claimed that it was made without prior consultation. “The Xolani Khumalo Foundation acknowledges the press statement issued by Moja TV Channels, in which they announced their decision to ‘terminate’ their association with Xolani Khumalo. This statement was made unilaterally and without prior consultation,” said the Xolani Khumalo Foundation. The channel released a public statement saying that while it would wait for the legal process to conclude, it had chosen to honour cultural customs and the families of those who may have been impacted by not making any more comments on delicate matters.