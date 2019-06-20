Saray Khumalo.

Entrepreneurs have to set plans to achieve dreams that scare them. “This country needs social entrepreneurs. We need to have our own solutions to African problems."

So said Saray Khumalo, the first black African woman to summit Everest at day two of the Red Bull Amaphiko Academy which offers crucial support to grass-roots social entrepreneurs by providing them with mentorship, coaching and assistance to unlock various business opportunities.

Speaking to the entrepreneurs at the academy, Khumalo shared her story of resilience, patience and perseverance on how she achieved her dreams. She kicked off her talk by mentioning that her drive to climb is fueled by the desire to empower the youth to achieve goals they never thought they could.

She added that people must know that the world is watching their every move and they must therefore not wait for people to believe in them before they move forward.

Khumalo has for years been climbing mountains to raise money for good causes.

She reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro (5 896m) in Tanzania, 2012, Mera Peak (6 476m) in Nepal, 2014, Lobuche East (6 119m) in Nepal, 2014, the Mount Elbrus traverse (5 642m) in southern Russia, 2014, and the Mount Aconcagua traverse (6 980m) in Argentina in 2015.

Khumalo believes that her openness to adventure and learning new things is what propelled her to be the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest in Nepal last month said.

“My drive to climb was fueled by the desire to empower the youth to achieve goals they never thought they could," she said.

She concluded her keynote address by quoting the Chinese philosopher Confucius: “If you want to plan for the year plant rice, if you want to plan for 10 years plant trees, if you want to plan for 100 years educate the children,” she said.

Since the first edition in 2014, the Red Bull Amaphiko Academy has managed to spread to Sao Paulo, Cape Town, Pretoria and Baltimore where it continues to empower change makers committed to social good.

It will conclude with the Amaphiko Festival on Saturday 22 which will be opened to the public.