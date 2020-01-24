We only got to know details around Enoch's death through the media - uncle









Enoch Mpianzi Johannesburg - While the family of Enoch Mpianzi were in the dark regarding the drowning of their child as no one was giving them information, they only got to know details through the media. This was revealed by the teenager's uncle Sebastian Kodiemoka who spoke to Bongani Bingwa on Radio 702 on Friday morning. Kodiemoka said all along no one could give them details about what transpired. Enoch died at the Parktown Boys school camp last week. He was on a Grade 8 orientation camp held by the school at the Nyati Bush and River Breakaway in Brits, North West when he went missing on Wednesday 15 January during a “water activity”.

Him and the other boys were required to build a raft and sail it across the river. During the activity, their makeshift craft capsized.

He was reported missing and his body was found on Friday.

Kodiemoka, who is the one who named the late teenager when he was born, said they have decided not not interact with Parktown Boys regarding the matter.

"We have decided to approach the South African Human Rights Commission to lead us through but we have received the visit of the MEC of Education (Panyaza Lesufi) on Monday."

According to Kodiemoka, Lesufi apologised to the family and promised to get to the bottom of what had happened.

However, Kodiemoka said he told Lesufi that they have to bury Enoch but won't be able to do so without exactly knowing what happened.

As a result, he said, they asked him to let a witness who was at the camp with Enock to speak to the deceased's mother so that she could at least know what happened to her child before burying him.

He said permission was granted and the boy and his family had a private meeting with Enoch's mother.

"I think she has been briefed about what happened," he said.

Kodiemoka said they have the body of Enoch now and made it available to the lawyers to see.

"We want to prepare for his burial now and the lawyers have to follow legal procedures so we can recover and receive justice on behalf of Enoch.

Asked by Bingwa if he thinks they will get justice Kodiemoka said: "I think so because there are witnesses speaking louder than us."

