Johannesburg - While the family of Enoch Mpianzi were in the dark regarding the drowning of their child as no one was giving them information, they only got to know details through the media.
This was revealed by the teenager's uncle Sebastian Kodiemoka who spoke to Bongani Bingwa on Radio 702 on Friday morning.
Kodiemoka said all along no one could give them details about what transpired.
Enoch died at the Parktown Boys school camp last week.
He was on a Grade 8 orientation camp held by the school at the Nyati Bush and River Breakaway in Brits, North West when he went missing on Wednesday 15 January during a “water activity”.