Johannesburg - A united Africa with open borders and "an obligation to create a socialist future" formed the outline of Julius Malema's opening address at the EFF's second National People's Assembly (NPA).
On Saturday, at the Nasrec Expo Centre south of Joburg, Malema delivered a wide-ranging, three-hour address where he also spoke against the mooted privatisation of South African Airways, asserting that the EFF should work with what he called "other left-leaning organisations" such at the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa).
The leader said the reason for the party's formation in July 2013 was because the "material condition of our people was becoming worse and the former liberation movement (the ANC) could not be trusted to fix this".
"It has been a difficult journey fighting against the false unity of the post-1994 dispensation. We are being taken to court for fighting the land," he said.
Alluding to the NPA theme of "consolidating the ground towards socialist power", Malema said that if each of the 1.8 million people who voted for the party in the May 2019 elections were to recruit at least five people, the EFF would attain 10 million votes in 2024 "and a decisive victory".