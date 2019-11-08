Rasheed Mosam, speaking on behalf of residents, said they were experiencing endless incidents of crime, dumping, burning of electric cables, illegal mining, theft and vandalism of state infrastructure and of private residences, leading to a decline in property values in the area.
But despite offering as a community to pay for a wall, the Joburg Property Company (JPC) and the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) are refusing this, saying the veld is on a road reserve which will in future be utilised to build a new road.
“Criminals use the veld as a staging area and as an easy escape route. We had a community meeting where we decided that walling up the section of veld leading to our area would be the best solution. The funding for the wall would be covered by the community,” Mosam said.
The veld partly belongs to the mines, one section to the City of Joburg and the rest to private property owners.