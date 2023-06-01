‘We want our chieftancy back’

Johannesburg - The Rankonko family of Bakubung in North West, near Sun City, is fighting for the return of its chieftaincy, which was allegedly stolen by the Monnakgotla family more than six decades ago. At the centre of the dispute is the title deed application that was made by Albertinus Rankonko and his uncle more than 70 years ago.

Speaking on behalf of the Rankonko family, Martha Rankonko said her family had been cheated out of its chieftaincy by the former adviser to their grandfather, David Monnakgotla. She said the current chief, Solomon Monnakgotla, who is the third Monnakgotla to take over the leadership role of the community, has in the past promised to call a meeting with the community in a bid to resolve the matter. However, Rankonko claims this has not happened. ‘’I met with Ngolo Molemi and Kgosi David Monnakgotla, and they confirmed and promised to hand over the reins, but they have failed to do so. I phoned Kgosi Solly on January 14, 2022, trying to secure a meeting, and he refused. My grandfather (Albertinus) asked the Monnakgotlas, who are my grandfather's uncles, to help lead the community while my father was serving in the Second World War and could not take over the reins. Also, his brothers were in Johannesburg.’’

‘’When he (my father) came back from the war, he was medically unfit and was unable to challenge the Monnakgotlas alone. Mrs Catherine Monnakgotla thus became the leader who later betrayed our family. She then divided the community and went on to sell our land to white people, saying the land was fertile enough for mining operations,’’ she said. Rankonko, who has spent more than ten years trying to correct the situation, said she had been sent from pillar to post by the Department of Traditional Affairs and other provincial structures. According to the Chief Director for Traditional Affairs, Simon Ruthoane, the matter was referred to his office, and a ruling was made against the Rankonko family.

‘’We responded to the query; they were claiming the chieftaincy, and now it has split into two. Now it's two communities. Rankonko was the chief of the two communities. The matter went to the Transvaal division, and they lost the case. It is going to be difficult for her because now, there are two communities. We are aware.’’ Speaking to The Star this past week, an official from the Mogwase Chieftaincy Office, Seemane Morake of the Department of Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs, said he is aware of a chieftaincy claim by the Rankonko family but is not aware of any land claim. ‘’I know about a claim brought forward by the Rankonko family about the chieftaincy dispute lodged a few years ago. The case was referred to the Department of Anthropology and the research department, as they are the ones who are responsible for tracking down the true ownership of the chieftaincy,’’ Morake said.