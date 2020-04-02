We were last paid in January, claim employees of Randburg firm

While South Africans stockpiled last week, employees at Reats Training Services in Randburg were desperately trying to find answers from their employers over the non-payment of their salaries for two months. The workers of the company that specialises in skills development told The Star on Wednesday that at the end of February they had not been paid. They were again not paid at the end of last month, the employees said. “Monday I decided I wasn’t going to go to work because I didn’t get paid and I didn’t have money for transport,” said a company business developer who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation. The employee said weeks of complaining went by before they were informed that the company did not have enough money to pay its staff salaries.

Managing director and founder of Reats Training Services, Nick Nevson Chipangura, said his employees were not paid in February and March due to delays in client payments.

The business developer was, however, unconvinced by what Chipangura said because she worked in the sales department.

“This came as a surprise to me because as the sales developer at the company, I bring in clients and I’m the one who knows which clients paid how much, so where did the money go?” she asked.

Chipangura said what the employees did not know was that the ­company still held on to debt that it owed since before it closed down in 2018 and then reopened.

“So we have been surviving hand to mouth, where sometimes the income is lower than the expenditure,” he said.

Meanwhile the employees said that management wasn’t being upfront with them and they were having financial difficulties.

The business developer said the lockdown was implemented while she was already struggling to pay her bills and buy food for her family of six.

She said her family was now financially dependent on three child support grants because she was the only adult in the house who worked.

“We can’t even go out and look for other jobs because everything is in lockdown,” she said.

Another employee, a marketing manager, said she had been living in a homeless shelter for about seven months.

“I was hoping to move out and find my own place, and on top of that my mother and brother depend on me back home.

“I’m the only person in my family who works and I haven’t been able to send them anything, they don’t have anything,” she said.

A former employee who was retrenched on March 25 said her retrenchment letter said the company was going through financial troubles.

“The letter did not say whether I will be paid my February salary and the days I worked in March,” she said.

Chipangura said the employees would be paid as soon as the company received payment from one particular client.