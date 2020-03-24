We were not wrong to intercept buses with Japanese nationals - Mpumalanga police

Nelspruit - Mpumalanga police say there was no wrongdoing in their members intercepting the four buses carrying Japanese nationals and sending them back to Lebombo border post. It had initially been suspected that the people in the bus were Chinese nationals who had not been allowed to disembark at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday. According to Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, on Sunday a whistle blower informed Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma about a convoy of buses ferrying "Chinese nationals" headed to Gauteng. The whistle blower also alleged that the occupants might possibly be a group of Chinese who were prohibited to disembark from their flights at the OR Tambo International Airport on 20 March 2020. "In that regard, the Nelspruit Flying Squad members were activated to respond to these serious allegations considering that the coronavirus is a global pandemic which is spreading rapidly internationally and has been declared a crisis.

"The buses were indeed found at Machadodorp Toll Plaza and rerouted back to Lebombo as proper processes had to be conducted to verify the authorisation of the trip.

"When the police arrived at the border gate with the buses, they were informed that the occupants were not Chinese but Japanese nationals working in Mozambique and that their government apparently decided to evacuate and send them back to Japan.

"The police also discovered that they were processed accordingly by Port-Health as well as Home Affairs officials.

"After the verification process, the group was duly escorted to OR Tambo where they departed for Japan.

"At this stage, the police management in Mpumalanga concluded that there is no wrongdoing in the actions undertaken by the police as well as the whistleblower given the conditions and the veracity of the Coronavirus. The members were commended for their diligence in following up on the information as well as being thorough in investigating the matter," Hlathi said.

It is believed that the the group could not depart from Mozambique due to the suspension of all flights from Mozambique to South Africa. They traveled by road to South African in order to go catch a flight at OR Tambo and had to go through Mpumalanga where their buses were stopped.

