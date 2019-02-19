A voter casting a ballot.

Standard Bank chief economist Goolam Ballim was interviewed about the economic disaster South Africa and Eskom find themselves in, on eNCA and SABC News last week Wednesday. His advice was that President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC should be returned to power with a large (more than 60%) majority as that would ensure we were all extricated from the road to disaster we are on.

I was shocked. Where did this guy come from?

I find the logic to be something beyond credible.

It is the ANC that is overwhelmingly responsible for the state of affairs in which we find ourselves. Ramaphosa is a loyal servant of this endemically corrupt political party.

Eskom has been pillaged, mismanaged and packed with ANC party hacks and cronies who would be better suited to picking up litter and sweeping the streets than running one of the biggest power generators on the planet.

Their appointments are the clearest indication that the ANC looks after itself and its own, to the detriment of our country.

Ballim chose to ignore the fact that Ramaphosa was placed on some government committee to investigate Eskom in 2016. Ramaphosa affronted the South African public when he said he was shocked about the degradation of Eskom’s power crisis to that of a Schedule 4 blackout.

I would like to know where Ballim found his logic in advising that South Africa re-elect this party that knows only corruption.

The ANC has had unbridled power virtually throughout the length and breadth of the country - from municipal to provincial and federal for more than two decades, with no opposition.

And it has single-handedly seen to the ruination of every state-owned enterprise, our currency, the mining industry, the education system, health care, the delivery of services, infrastructure and the emigration of a million taxpaying, educated, and highly skilled people who have been snatched up by every First World country.

The ANC, make no mistake, is there for itself and itself only.

Witness the number of corrupt and incompetent people sitting in positions of power and continuing as if it is business as usual.

While Rome burns, they continue to get paid to play the fiddle. We have not seen a single corrupt, appointed or elected ANC individual put on trial in a court of law.

No, Mr Ballim, you are wrong. And hopefully South Africa will vote the talk and bring in a new government.

The DA has shown it has managed the Western Cape better than any other provincial government and certainly better than the federal government.

We need a change for the sake of change, that’s the underlying basis of a truly democratic system.